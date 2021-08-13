Kim Kardashian and her family had the “ultimutt” day out at a private screening of the new “Paw Patrol” movie.

The reality TV star voices Delores the Poodle in the animated feature film.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Kardashian took to Instagram to share some clips from the special event.

The mom of four was joined by her kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, as well as many of their cousins and friends, including Penelope Disick and Dream Kardashian.

The excited little ones were surprised with a number of party favours including stuffed animals and a selection of other toys from the “Paw Patrol” franchise.

“OK guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the ‘Paw Patrol’ movie,” said Kardashian in a speech before the screening. “I’m so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie.”

“I did this for you guys because I know how much you’ve always loved ‘Paw Patrol’,” she continued, “and I’m so excited.”

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” hits theatres on Aug. 20.