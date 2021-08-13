Princess Charlene is recovering after major surgery on Friday.

The Olympic swimmer, who has been in South Africa, will soon be joined by her husband Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

“The operation went well, Princess Charlene is resting and we are thinking of her with tenderness,” a statement on behalf of Prince Albert was shared with People.

RELATED: Princess Charlene Of Monaco Opens Up About Her ‘Incredibly Painful Year’ In Rare Interview

The four hour surgery required a general anesthetic and was to correct complications to the ear, nose and throat after complications from a surgery last spring.

Princess Charlene previously detailed the sinus inflection she got in May that wouldn’t allow her to fly home to Monaco because her ears wouldn’t “equalize.”

She last got to see her children in June when her husband and kids came to see her on the private game reserve in the Kwazulu Natal district. A similar reunion is expected shortly.

RELATED: Princess Charlene Explains Why She Can’t Return Home To Monaco Yet As She Continues To Recover From ‘Painful’ Surgery In South Africa

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalizing my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” Charlene told South Africa Radio 702.

She added, “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”