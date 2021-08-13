Delilah Belle Hamlin is taking a break from social media in order to let herself “rest and heal.”

The 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin explained her decision in a candid Instagram post.

“On social media, we see what people want us to see,” she began. “I want you to see that I’m not perfect. For a long time, for many reasons, I didn’t take my physical and mental health seriously. I wasn’t taking it seriously as it confuses people and even myself sometimes because I look fine or I look healthy so people don’t understand fully when I ‘don’t feel good.'”

“Right now I must prioritize my physical and mental health although I do feel weirdly guilty doing so,” the model continued. “It’s starting to get a bit scary so if I’m not as present on social media, if I don’t meet deadlines, if I don’t seem myself, if I don’t respond to messages, this is why. I’m sorry to everyone, but for me, I need to take this break to save my energy and use it to heal.”

She concluded, “I may post when I feel up to it but I may just take time off Instagram to rest and heal. I love you all and I am so grateful for your continued support.”

Hamlin’s proud mom shared her support in a comment beneath the post.

“Proud of you my love,” wrote the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Hamlin previously opened up about attending rehab back in 2019.

“This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression,” she explained on her Instagram story. “I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative. I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

“In February I called my mom, packed some bags, and took the soonest flight back to LA. Two weeks later I was admitted into a rehab facility,” she continued. “I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help. Little did I know that this was going to be the BEST thing that has ever happened to me.”

Hamlin added, “I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more.”