Bowen Yang is throwing his Emmy support behind his “Saturday Night Live” co-star Kenan Thompson.

The breakout star, who earned rave reviews for his role as the iceberg from “Titanic” on the hit Global sketch show, took to Instagram on Friday, urging Emmy voters to cast their vote for Thompson.

Yang and Thompson, alongside “Ted Lasso” actors Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein, “Hack”‘s Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul Reiser from “The Kominsky Method” are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“There’s no chic way of saying this,” Yang said on his Instagram story. “I have been told we are a week away from Emmys voting, and I felt the need to express my top line campaign message, which is that if you’re in the Television Academy, please vote for Kenan Thompson for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.”

Adding, “Vote however you’d like in other categories, but for that one please vote for Kenan. He is one of the best sketch comedians of all time. He’s one of the kindest people I know and that many others know.”

In his final posting, Yang said, “This isn’t a faux humility thing. I don’t want it, to be honest. And it’s not that I’m too cool for it, because I’m not, but I’m just being real: I don’t want it and Kenan deserves it. And I know this is messy… and that someone on my team will be mad at me, but I’m just being real.”

Yang made history with his nomination in the Supporting Actor category, becoming the first featured member of the “SNL” cast to get a nod. Thompson also made history, becoming the longest-running “SNL” cast member.

Thompson is nominated in two categories at this year’s Emmys, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, for his work on “Kenan”.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on Global, with a new season airing this fall.