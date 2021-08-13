“Spencer” is coming to Toronto this September.

The highly anticipated Princess Diana biopic, which stars Kristen Stewart in its leading role, is set to screen as part of the Special Events Programme at TIFF 2021.

The film first premiered during the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The Pablo Larraín-directed and Steven Knight-scripted film follows “a critical weekend in the early ’90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working.”

The drama takes place over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 1992.

Back in June when the news broke that Stewart would take on the role, Larraín told Deadline: “We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairytale.”

“When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, ‘I’d rather go and be myself,’ it’s a big, big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie,” he added. “How and why do you decide to do that? It’s a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that’s what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life.”

The likes of Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins also star in the upcoming film, which is set to be released this fall.