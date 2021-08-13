Kaley Cuoco is slamming the German equestrian trainer who cruelly punched a horse at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the actress offered to buy Saint Boy, telling fans that she’d give the animal the life it truly deserves.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Welcomes A Mastiff Named Larry To The Family

“I feel it’s my duty here to comment on this disgrace,” she began, while sharing a photo of the horse’s rider, Annika Schleu. “This is a disgusting classless abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.”

Cuoco, who has been riding horses since she was a teenager, continued, “You are your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and Godspeed to any animal that comes into contact with you.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Instagram Story. Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco’s New ‘Favourite Pastime’ Is ‘Annoying’ Pete Davidson

In a second post, she wrote. “This rider and her ‘trainer’ are a disgrace. I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price.”

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Gets Thoughtful Anniversary Present Featuring Her Late Dog

Cuoco already owns 25 horses and is married equestrian Karl Cook.

Raisner was thrown out of the Games after punching Saint Boy while trying to get the horse to comply with Schleu’s commands.