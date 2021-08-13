Former “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado is fighting to regain custody of her two children after authorities placed them both in foster care, following issues with breastfeeding during pregnancy.

On Wednesday, Mercado shared a disturbing Instagram Live video of her days-old baby girl being taken away by Manatee County, Florida, sheriff’s deputies.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Kennedy Address Abrupt Exit From Show

“How could you guys do this? Do you not feel anything?” she sobs in the video, which has now been viewed more than 1.3 million times. “My baby is days old and you’re taking my baby away from me. You’re taking my baby away from me. You have no heart. This is so wrong.”

At one point in the video, Mercado pumps milk so that the authorities can feed her breastfed daughter.

The incident come after the singer’s 1-year-old son, Amen’Ra, was taken into foster care in February.

According to We Have the Right to Be Right, an activist group campaigning for Mercado, the child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, to receive fluids to treat dehydration during the transition from breast milk to solid foods. She had been having issues breastfeeding her son due to her second pregnancy.

The physician who assessed Amen’Ra was Dr. Sally Smith, who was the subject of a USA Today Network investigation after being accused of being too quick to conclude caregivers are abusing children.

RELATED: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie To ‘American Idol’ For 20th Season

At the end of his hospital stay, Amen’Ra was placed with a white foster family without anyone consulting Mercado on whether her friends or family members could care for him during the investigation.

In a statement to NBC News, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office claimed the boy was “severely malnourished,” which Mercado disputes.

Cedella Marley, the daughter of musician Bob Marley, is among the stars and notable figures who are now speaking out in support of Mercado.

🚨 IMPORTANT 🚨 Please take a moment to read the story behind the #BringRaHome movement. Sign the Petition: https://t.co/gnlAUxZ6sK

Visit their website: https://t.co/hcirjleE81

Donate: https://t.co/XRsPRZG2bR — Cedella Marley (@cedellamarley) August 11, 2021

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Alum Constantine Maroulis Reveals He’s Nearly 2 Years Sober

When the authorities took Amen’Ra from @Syesha the “alarm” was raised by John Hopkins hospital. Yes the same hospital that stole cells from Henrietta Lacks. Medical racism is rife. https://t.co/KN8inwmxNI — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) August 13, 2021

Just learned about this story and it got even worse today, as their daughter was taken too. There’s more info on the @Syesha instagram account. This family needs our help. https://t.co/zDPIlAsxm8 — Jamie Tworkowski (@jamietworkowski) August 12, 2021