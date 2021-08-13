Chrissy Teigen is honouring the baby she lost in September with the release of her latest cookbook, Cravings: All Together.

The model and husband John Legend were left heartbroken after losing son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down In Tears As She Reads Supportive Fan Mail

Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first look at her brand new collection of recipes.

Noting that the book “quite literally saved” her, she wrote, “I didn’t have a theme in mind when we made this book – all I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort. I wanted to make recipes that would be timeless, food that brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you.”

RELATED: Courtney Stodden Shares Advice For Chrissy Teigen After Bullying Scandal

“This book is reflective of everything I wanted and we needed as a family to bring into our home, it is truly a piece of us, and I am so excited to share it with you.”

The 35-year-old star insisted that the endeavour is her “best f**ing cookbook yet.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Get New Puppy After Death Of Dog Pippa — Meet Pearl!

On her Instagram Stories, Teigen shared a glimpse at the book’s inside pages.

Instagram

In a sweet tribute to her late son, the words “For Jack” are printed across a photo of some cookies.