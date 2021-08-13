Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are being sued over accusations of harassing a woman who he attempted to rape in 1994.

Petty remains a registered sex offender in California after being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

The victim, Jennifer Hough, is now accusing the couple of witness intimidation, infliction of emotional distress and harassment, according to documents from the civil lawsuit, which were obtained by E! News and The New York Times.

Among Hough’s claims is an accusation that Minaj has used “her celebrity platform” to “bash” her.

According to the documents, Hough says that this began after Petty and Minaj began dating in 2018.

She claims that the “Super Bass” rapper said Petty was wrongly accused while speaking on a radio station in 2019.

Hough also alleges that Minaj offered to fly her and her family to L.A. in exchange for recanting her rape claims after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in March 2020.

Hough says she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits,” after she denied this request.

Furthermore, Hough’s lawsuit states that Petty violated his 1994 plea deal when he “threatened” her and told her “not to speak out” about the rape accusation.

“As a direct result of the actions of Defendant Minaj and Defendant Petty, [Hough] has been traumatized her entire life,” the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiff has moved to multiple states to avoid intimidation and harassment by Defendant Minaj, Defendant, and their allies, legal teams, and fans.”

According to the suit, Hough alleges that Petty accosted her with a knife and led her to a nearby house, where he forcibly raped her when she was 16.

Petty, who was also 16, later accepted a plea deal to a count of attempted rape.