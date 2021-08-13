Tim McGraw had one special leading lady in his latest music video.

The 54-year-old country crooner and wife Faith Hill‘s daughter, Audrey, makes her acting debut, starring in the visual for her dad’s single “7500 OBO.” The 19-year-old is seen living her life, from her ups and downs, first love and more, from the view of the backseat of a “dark blue Ford F-150” with “a new transmission.”

The song is about having to sell the car for $7,500 or best offer because every time he gets in it reminds him of an old love.

In a sweet and silly Instagram video, Tim talks about his daughter’s make-out scene and how it was hard to watch her film it.

“I’m not calling that a make out scene. That’s just a nice little peck on the cheek after a date,” he said. “I tried to yell ‘cut’ but I didn’t get there quick enough. I’m not gonna beat him up. I guess I’ll let him slide on this one. It’s not easy for a dad to watch.”

Faith also celebrated her daughter’s acting debut, writing on Instagram, “So proud of these two. Our baby girl Audrey has grown up 💗💗💗💗💗 .”

“7500 OBO” — directed by Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos — is the GRAMMY winner’s first music video since 2018 and is featured on his 16th studio album, Here on Earth, which was released last summer.

Last year, ahead of the LP’s release, Tim opened up to ET about how his wife and their three daughters inspired the musical project. Tim and Faith are also parents to daughters Gracie, 24, and Maggie, 23.

“There are a couple of songs about California because I have two daughters out there and we have spent a lot of time [there over] the past couple of years,” he explained. “Our oldest daughter, Gracie, has lived there for a while and is an actress, and our middle daughter, Maggie, has been out in Palo Alto… We spent a lot of time hanging out with those guys.”

And while he noted that it can be “a little lonesome” without his daughters, the songs “really speak to the landscape that we tried to build for this record.”

Also this week, Tim and Faith celebrated their daughter Maggie‘s 23rd birthday on Thursday. Both of the country superstars shared heartfelt messages and expressed how proud they are of her.

Meanwhile, it was announced this week that Faith and Tim will star in Paramount+’s “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1883”, as the heads of the Dutton family. Faith and Tim will play Margaret and James Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Duttons, respectively.

