Khloe Kardashian is blowing up the internet thanks to her latest Instagram pics.

The 37-year-old reality TV star showcased her natural curls in a stunning new set of gym photos.

“I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it,” she wrote in the caption.

The Good American founder looks almost unrecognizable with her wild mane of voluminous curls.

Friends and family alike flocked to compliment her in comments underneath the post.

“Your natural texture is my FAVORITE,” wrote celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons.

“I love your natural hair,” added Kendall Jenner.

Tristan Thompson also dropped heart eyes and hearts emojis in the comments section.

Taking to Instagram to talk about her hair journey, Kardashian wrote, “I’ve been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years.”

Instagram Stories @KhloeKardashian

She added, “I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls.”