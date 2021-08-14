Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson may be in the midst of a nasty divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, but she’s not letting that prevent her from having a fun night out in Las Vegas with friends.

On Saturday, the “American Idol” alum took to social media to share some photos of herself and a pair of female pals at Top Golf, a combination driving range and bar.

“Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait… I dare you to have a better time than me right now 😜,” she wrote in the caption.

In a followup post, Clarkson shared a selfie of herself and her crew at T-Mobil Arena in Vegas, taking in a performance from country star George Strait.

“Seeing the true King of country music tonight @blakeshelton 😜😆 #GeorgeStrait #TexasGrown,” she wrote, tagging her fellow “Voice” coach Blake Shelton.

Judging by Clarkson’s third and final post of the evening, Strait delivered a memorable performance.

“Y’all, run, don’t walk to any George Strait show coming to a venue near you! He is still the #GOAT ❤️,” she added.

Meanwhile, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host’s latest legal move has been to ask a judge to restore her legal name back to Clarkson from Blackstock, her married name.

“Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment” the document states.