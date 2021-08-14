Erykah Badu attends Paramount Pictures' 'What Men Want' Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Eiykah Badu is issuing an apology to the Obamas for an ill-conceived social media post from the 44th U.S. president’s recent 60th birthday party.

The controversy began when the singer shared a video on Instagram Story of herself on the dance floor at the bash, which took place on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, Aug. 7.

In the background, the former POTUS is seen dancing with H.E.R. before giving her a hug; no one in the video appears to be wearing any masks.

Badu deleted the clip after it went viral, with some criticizing the Obamas and their guests for not wearing masks during the event.

Badu subsequently took to Twitter to offer an apology to the former first couple.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama, Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family,” Badu wrote.

“I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …..”

Badu and H.E.R. were just two of the many celebs on hand for the star-studded soiree, celebrating Obama’s 60th birthday. Other famous folk reported to be in attendance at the Hawaiian-themed party were Chrissy Teigen and wife John Legend, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg and Don Cheadle.