Shenae Grimes‘ family just got bigger!

The former “90210” star and her husband, Josh Beech, welcomed their second child together. The couple shared the exciting news on their social media on Saturday, showing off their baby boy named Kingsley Taylor Beech.

“Kingsley Taylor Beech Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! 🎃” the 31-year-old actress wrote alongside black-and-white photos of her little one. “Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”

Grimes and Beech are also parents to almost-3-year-old daughter Bowie Scarlett.

The father-of-two also shared a close-up snap of their son and another photo of his wife cradling the little guy.

“And just like that, here he is! Kingsley Taylor Beech. Born happy and healthy on Friday the 13th of August. Mama Shen @shenaegrimesbeech is hard as nails and is doing incredibly,” the 34-year-old musician wrote. “Our hearts are full. Thanks for all the messages. We love ya. Beech fam x”

Grimes and Beech tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child in September 2018. The pair announced that they were expecting their second child in February.