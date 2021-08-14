Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are celebrating a big day.
Sunday, Aug. 14 marks the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary, and Parrish took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her husband.
“Happy anniversary babe! ✨,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a throwback photo from their wedding.
“As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same..happy to be sharing life with you..,” she continued, adding: “5 years down! Forever to go..xo 💋
#Harts 🖤.”
Hart returned the favour with a post he shared on his Instagram.
“Happy anniversary hot momma cheesecake….Love u to the moon and back #Harts,” he wrote.