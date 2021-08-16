Fans of “The Voice” were 100 per cent right about Kristin Chenoweth being Ariana Grande’s advisor.

On Monday, NBC released a teaser video for the new season of “The Voice”, revealing each of the coaches’ Battle Advisors.

i cannot tell you how thankful i am to have shared this with her and to have been able to “teach” with someone i have learned the absolute most from. my heart is in shambles. we had the most fun. i love my team. i love my Cheno. okay bye. @nbcthevoice @kchenoweth — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 16, 2021

“I don’t have words. You have no idea. She’s so incredible, and I’m so grateful, and I love you so much,” Grande says in the clip.

“I’m proud to see you teach,” Chenoweth tells her. “Your team is kick-butt, girl. I’m proud of you.”

Over the weekend, a teaser was released, keeping the identity of Grande’s advisor a mystery. The two stars held hands in the video while discussing the mystery advisor’s musical influences.

“My musical influences range starts with Dolly Parton, Carol Burnett, Madeline Kahn, it goes into Julie Andrews, it goes all the way down to where I sit right now with you, Ariana Grande,” she said.

“whooooooo do you all think my battle advisor is @nbcthevoice? i’ll give you a hint: she’s the greatest human being on earth,” Grande tweeted with the video.

whooooooo do you all think my battle advisor is @nbcthevoice ? i’ll give you a hint: she’s the greatest human being on earth pic.twitter.com/zPN6BiPOnS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 14, 2021

In the clip, Grande also asked the advisor, “if you could talk to one species of animal, which one would you choose?”

“I was recently at the zoo, and for some reason, the cockatoo responded to me, so it would be the cockatoo.”

Fans took to Twitter with their predictions, “let it be Taylor Swift,” one follower tweeted.

“It’s Kristin Chenoweth!” wrote another.

Other guesses included Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga.

Chenoweth and Grande worked together in NBC’s “Hairspray Live”, and they’ve known each other for well over a decade.

Meanwhile, the show also revealed Camila Cabello will be Team Legend’s advisor, while Jason Aldean joins Kelly Clarkson’s team and Dierks Bentley will be advising Blake Shelton’s team.

The new season of “The Voice” kicks off Sept. 20.