Fans of “The Voice” are convinced Kristin Chenoweth is Ariana Grande’s advisor.

NBC released a teaser video in which the pixelated battle advisors are quizzed, with their voices distorted.

The two stars held hands in the video while discussing the mystery advisor’s musical influences.

“My musical influences range starts with Dolly Parton, Carol Burnett, Madeline Kahn, it goes into Julie Andrews, it goes all the way down to where I sit right now with you, Ariana Grande,” she said.

“whooooooo do you all think my battle advisor is @nbcthevoice? i’ll give you a hint: she’s the greatest human being on earth,” Grande tweeted with the video.

In the clip, Grande also asked the advisor, “if you could talk to one species of animal, which one would you choose?”

“I was recently at the zoo, and for some reason, the cockatoo responded to me, so it would be the cockatoo.”

Fans took to Twitter with their predictions, “let it be Taylor Swift,” one follower tweeted.

“It’s Kristin Chenoweth!” wrote another.

Other guesses included Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga.

Chenoweth and Grande worked together in NBC’s “Hairspray Live”, and they’ve known each other for well over a decade.