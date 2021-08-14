Bishop Johan Dalman, Princess Sofia holding Prince Julian, Prince Carl Philip och Reverend Michael Bjerkhagen during the Christening ceremony of Prince Julian in the Drottningholm Palace Chapel, Stockholm, Sweden August 14, 2021. Prince Julian is the third son of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.

The royal family of Sweden celebrated a major milestone on Sunday.

That was the day that Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip attended the christening ceremony of their son, Prince Julian.

As People reported, the baby’s older siblings, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, were also on hand for the ceremony, which was held in the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace.

The family was also joined by Prince Carl Philip’s parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, in addition to his sisters, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine and their respective spouses.

The couple revealed that friends Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson, Patrick Sommerlath, Jacob Högfeldt and Frida Vesterberg will be godparents and sponsors to Prince Julian.

According to a statement from the Swedish Royal Court, during the christening the prince received the middle names Herbert Folke, and was granted the Duchy of Halland.

Prince Julian — seventh in line to the Swedish throne and eighth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia — wore a vintage white christening gown that has been in the family for decades, and is the same one worn by his father during his baptism.