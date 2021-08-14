Vincent Kartheiser from the TV serie "Das Boot" attends the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day Five on June 18, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Mad Men” alum Vincent Kartheiser denies allegations of misbehaviour on the set of HBO Max series “Titans.”

According to E! News, Kartheiser, who plays villain Jonathan Crane on season three of the popular show, was the subject of two recent internal Warner Brother Television investigations of alleged negative behaviour. No other parties have been identified.

“Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations,” the actor’s rep told E! News on Saturday, Aug. 14. “Warner Bros. investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behaviour on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.”

A source close to the situation told E! News that the first complaint about Kartheiser involved “sophomoric behaviour of a verbal nature” that required “corrective action” but not termination. Warner Bros. Television’s labor relations department investigated and interviewed relevant parties, addressed the issues directly with the actor, and counselled him on behavioural matters.

Weeks later, Warner Bros. received another complaint about Kartheiser, the source said. They added that additional measures were put in place after another investigation, including assigning a representative to monitor activities on set. The insider noted that due to COVID-19 protocols and quarantine in place for international travel to Canada, where “Titans” is filmed, U.S.-based investigators could not physically be on set.

Warner Bros. and HBO Max declined to comment on the allegations or the investigation when reached by E! News.