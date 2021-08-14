With the final season of “The Walking Dead” about to premiere, fans can expect to see some long-simmering rivalries boil over.

One of these will certainly be the inevitable faceoff between the returned Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), given the way Negan bludgeoned Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Stephen Yeun) to death while she watched helplessly all those seasons ago.

This, Morgan explains in an interview with TVLine, adds a fresh wrinkle in his character’s recent attempts at redemption.

“He’d done some good things,” said Morgan of Negan. “Then suddenly, Maggie’s back, and he’s back at square one from nine years ago, show-wise. It’s precarious at best.”

In fact, Morgan doesn’t envision a scenario in which these two will make up and play nice.

“I think she’s going to have to kill him, or he’s going to have to kill her, especially as we find them in the first two episodes,” he explained.

“It’s not a good place to be for either of them. Negan is frustrated, and Maggie is pissed, for obvious reasons, that this guy is out of jail and seemingly in a better headspace than the last time she saw him,” Morgan continued.

“We’ll see how that plays out,” he added, “but it’s not going to be an easy run.”

Asked about his thoughts on this being the show’s final season (which is being split, with the conclusion airing in 2022), Morgan admitted he still hasn’t processed the series coming to an end.

“We’ve still got a long f**king way to go,” he pointed out. “We have a couple of cast members who I think have cried during every interview. We still have another Comic-Con to do! So I’m trying to pace myself emotionally.”

The final season of “The Walking Dead” debuts on Sunday, Aug. 22.