Lizzo is opening up about her insecurities and learning to love her body.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Good As Hell” singer-songwriter got candid about her journey to self-acceptance and owning her body.

The 33-year-old, who just released a single with fellow rapper, Cardi B, said she never had “the luxury of hiding behind anything” as a plus-size woman.

“I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point,” the “Truth Hurts” singer shared. “This is the biggest insecurity. It’s like, ‘How dare a pop star be fat?’ I had to own that.”

She told Lowe ‘thin bodies’ are celebrated in the industry and mainstream culture: “I feel like other people who were put on that pedestal, or who become pop stars, probably have other insecurities or have other flaws, but they can hide it behind a veneer of being sexy and being marketable.”

She admitted the knock-on effect of her lyrics and a subsequent body-positive movement was unexpected. “I was watching a commercial, and it was these big girls in it, and it had nothing to do with being big. And I was like, ‘Did I do that?'”

Lizzo also touched upon racial disparities in the medical industry, highlighting the staggering statistic that Black women are three times more likely to die after childbirth than white women.

“There’s still so many people who suffer from being marginalized systemically,” she said. “Meanwhile, there’s a plus-size Black girl at the Grammys. But plus-size Black women are still not getting the treatment they deserve in hospitals and from doctors and at work.”

To sum it up, Lizzo added, “We got a long way to go.”