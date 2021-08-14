Willem Dafoe poses upon arrival at the red carpet at the ''Siberia'' premiere during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on February 24, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Willem Dafoe is neither confirming or denying a return to the “Spider-Man” franchise.

In a new interview with “The Wrap” Dafoe was asked if he would be returning as the notorious Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” to which he essentially refused to comment.

The actor said: “I got lots of stuff happening now,” he explained. “And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that’s when it’s time to talk about it.”

We do know that “No Way Home” will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from “Spider-Man 2.”

The movie is currently set to be released on Dec. 17, 2021.