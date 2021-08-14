Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds attends the "Free Guy" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Ryan Reynolds says Disney wants a ‘Free Guy’ sequel.

Reynolds, who stars in the action comedy film, tweeted the news on Saturday. “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony,” Reynolds wrote.

20th Century Studios then retweeted Reynolds’ tweet, seemingly confirming the news. Director Shawn Levy also quote tweeted Reynolds’ message, adding: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

The upcoming action-comedy, which hits theatres on Aug. 13, centres on a “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired digital world.

In ‘Free Guy’, “a bank teller discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.”

The film stars Reynolds as Guy, alongside Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi and Camille Kostek.