Danny DeVito attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danny DeVito, who played Penguin in 1992’s ‘Batman Returns,’ is set to reprise the role, this time in the form of a comic book.

GamesRadar, reports that DeVito is writing a comic book story about this villain in DC’s upcoming Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 one-shot comic due out this November. The Penguin story is set to celebrate the Batman villain’s 80th anniversary.

The story will be illustrated by Dan Mora, who revealed some concept work for his and DeVito’s take on Cobblepot on Twitter:

I have been working with @DannyDeVito & @Paul_Kaminski

in a new short Penguin story for Batman villain's 80th anniversary.

I'm super excited for everyone to read it.

cover by the legend Lee Bermejo @DCComics @thedcnation

The creative team for the special includes comics luminaries like Wes Craig; writers G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Nadia Shammas, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott; and artists Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, Max Raynor, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and more.