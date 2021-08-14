Coldplay’s Chris Martin was barefoot and guitar-clad in the Hampton’s Friday night, surprising the crowd with a nostalgic number.
Martin belted out his rendition of Ginuwine’s 1996 R&B jam, “Pony” at the swanky Spotify event.
Witness Chris Martin singing “Come and jump on it/ If you’re horny let’s do it/ Ride it, my pony” below.
Chris Martin covering Pony by Ginuwine 😂🐴 | via https://t.co/erDVOqiYoT pic.twitter.com/MbrVL94jdl
