Coldplay’s Chris Martin was barefoot and guitar-clad in the Hampton’s Friday night, surprising the crowd with a nostalgic number.

Martin belted out his rendition of Ginuwine’s 1996 R&B jam, “Pony” at the swanky Spotify event.

Witness Chris Martin singing “Come and jump on it/ If you’re horny let’s do it/ Ride it, my pony” below.

 

