Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Martin with Coldplay on Friday June 17, 2021 -- (Photo by: Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was barefoot and guitar-clad in the Hampton’s Friday night, surprising the crowd with a nostalgic number.

Martin belted out his rendition of Ginuwine’s 1996 R&B jam, “Pony” at the swanky Spotify event.

RELATED: Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Head To Spain For Summer Vacation

Witness Chris Martin singing “Come and jump on it/ If you’re horny let’s do it/ Ride it, my pony” below.

Chris Martin covering Pony by Ginuwine 😂🐴 | via https://t.co/erDVOqiYoT pic.twitter.com/MbrVL94jdl — CPing Media (@CPingMedia) August 14, 2021

RELATED: Annie Murphy Spills Secret Involving Chris Martin’s Sweat In Game Of ‘True Confessions’ With Jimmy Fallon