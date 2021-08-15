Khal Drogo and his Khaleesi are together again!

On Sunday, former “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and former co-star Jason Momoa, who played the late husband of her character, Daenerys Targaryen.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke wrote in the caption of a photo she shared, in which the “Aquaman” star is carrying her in his arms, adding the hashtags, #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived, #theboysarebackintown and #likeheneverleft.”

Clarke and Momoa worked together in the first season of “Game of Thrones” (Momoa’s character was killed off in episode six), and have remained close ever since.

The pair last reunited back in 2019 at Momoa’s 40th birthday, with Clarke likewise sharing a reunion photo on social media.