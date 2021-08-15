Mick Harrington sure knows how to make an impression.

The singer — nicknamed “Mower Man” for the lawnmowing and landscaping business he runs — took to the stage of “The Voice Australia” to audition for coaches Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian, performing a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.

Harrington’s performance earned raves. “Was that you that just sang that?” marveled Urban, adding, “One of the things this show epitomizes is that you cannot judge a book by its cover. There’s an absolute beauty in your voice and it’s all spirit. It’s pure spirit.”

RELATED: ‘Kung Fu’ Stunt Double Fakes Injury For Epic Surprise Proposal On Set

Harrington’s powerful voice wasn’t the only surprise he had in store; before choosing which coach to select, he first had an announcement.

“Before I make a decision, I have a much bigger decision for someone else to make,” he declared while holding the hand of his longtime girlfriend, Becca, accompanied by their two young children.

With that, he pulled a ring from his pocket and dropped to one knee. “Will you marry me?” he asked.

His new fiancee answered in the affirmative while wiping away tears of joy, as the crowd cheered and the coaches were overcome with emotion.