Billy Joel is among the rock acts back onstage, and during Saturday night’s show in Buffalo, New York, the legendary Piano Man served up a special surprise for the hometown crowd.

That surprise was John Rzeznik, Buffalo native and Goo Dolls frontman, who joined Joel and his band for a performance of the Dolls’ 1998 hit “Iris”.

“Welcome to my hometown,” Rzeznick told Joel before he and Joel’s band tore into the song, with Joel accompanying on piano.

Earlier this month, Joel performed at Boston’s Fenway Park, marking his first concert appearance since the pandemic.

During that show, Joel’s performance of “River of Dreams” segued into a cover of the ZZ Top classic “Tush”, in tribute to the band’s bass player Dusty Hill, who died on July 28 at age 72.

Joel’s next concert dates are Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 10 and Austin, Texas on Oct. 23 before resuming his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5.