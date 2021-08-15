The Cure is minus its bass player.

On Saturday, the band’s longtime bassist Simon Gallup took to Facebook with a message for fans.

“With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of The Cure,” he wrote, adding, “Good luck to them all …”

While Gallup didn’t divulge a reason for his exit, his response to a fan’s query is telling.

Asked if his departure was health-related, Gallup offered a scathing response: “I’m ok… just got fed up of betrayal.”

RELATED: The Cure Frontman Robert Smith’s Hilarious Response To Over-Excited Interviewer Goes Viral

Gallup joined the band in 1979, shortly after the release of The Cure’s 1978 debut album Three Imaginary Boys. He left a few years later amidst tension with frontman Robert Smith, but rejoined in 1984 and has remained ever since.

Neither the band nor Smith has yet to address Gallup’s exit. However, in a 2018 interview with the Irish Times, Smith declared that if Gallup were to leave the band, “it wouldn’t be called The Cure.”

While the band’s last album came out more than a decade ago, 2008’s 4:13 Dream, Smith recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that the band has recorded two new albums that have yet to be released.

RELATED: The Cure To Release New Album, First Since 2008

“Probably in about six weeks time I’ll be able to say when everything’s coming out and what we’re doing next year and everything,” Smith said during the June 2021 interview. “So we were doing two albums and one of them’s very, very doom and gloom and the other one isn’t. And they’re both very close to being done. I just have to decide who’s going to mix them. That’s really all I’ve got left to do.”

Those two albums, Smith said, will be The Cure’s last. “I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else,” he said. “I definitely can’t do this again.”