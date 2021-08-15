Fans of “South Park” will certainly recall the show’s many references to Casa Bonita, the Denver-based Mexican restaurant that boasts such features as cliff divers jumping from atop the 30-foot indoor waterfall.

Like many restaurants, Casa Bonita has struggled during the last year and a half due to the pandemic, and recently entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

However, a pair of saviours have emerged: “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

On Friday, the pair told Colorado governor Jared Polis that they have tentatively agreed to purchase the restaurant; although they haven’t announced specific plans, they did reveal they’ll be sinking some money into the eatery.

“I think everyone knows the potential of what that place can be and we certainly do, and I think it’s going to be an awesome Colorado thing,” Parker said in a statement.

The announcement of their decision to purchase Casa Bonita comes just one week after Stone and Parker signed onto a $900-million deal with ViacomCBS to continue “South Park” through to 2027, in addition to and create 14 “South Park” features that will exclusively stream on Paramount+.

“We’ve been rich for a long time,” Stone said an interview with Bloomberg.

“We have nice houses and cars. Even this giant deal won’t change my day-to-day. I’m not going to buy a new watch. We’re a media company. We use the proceeds from this to invest. These are multi-year projects we invested a bunch of money in. We have a ‘South Park’ 3D video game, release date unknown. We’re doing deep fakes. We have a studio with a dozen people who are deep fake artists. We’re working on a little more of this deep fake movie we’re trying to piece together,” he added.