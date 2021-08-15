Click to share this via email

John Mellencamp and Natasha Barrett have called time on their romance.

According to People, the “Jack & Diane” singer split from the realtor after several months of dating.

The pair first met after being introduced by Mellencamp’s daughter, Teddi.

Mellencamp was previously engaged to actress Meg Ryan.

The former couple split in 2019 after nine years together.

Mellencamp has five children from three past marriages.

He was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989 and Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2011.