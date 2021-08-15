Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elton John delighted the patrons of a Cannes restaurant on Saturday with a surprise impromptu performance of his latest single.

On Friday, the “Rocket Man” singer and Dua Lipa released their new collab “Cold Heart”, a remix that combines segments of some of his previous hits to create a whole new song.

To celebrate the single, John got behind the DJ’s turntable at the La Guérite beachfront restaurant in Cannes.

RELATED: Elton John & Dua Lipa Team Up For Disco-Tinged Mashup ‘Cold Heart’

“During lockdown I made this single and it came out yesterday with Dua Lipa,” he told the restaurant’s diners. “I want you all to dance on the table and wave your hands.”

“Cold Heart LIVE performance,” John wrote on Instagram, via Metro, which reported that he subsequently pulled the clip from his Instagram Story. He did, however, share another clip.

RELATED: Elton John Sets The Record Straight On DaBaby’s ‘HIV Misinformation And Homophobic Statements,’ Madonna Slams Rapper

“Thought I’d surprise the people at La Guérite beach restaurant with a performance of the new track,” he wrote in a caption.

He also shared another clip on Instagram Story.

Elton John/Instagram

Meanwhile, check out the video for “Cold Heart” that was released on Friday.