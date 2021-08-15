Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and Singer Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are making their family a little bigger.

The Grammy-winning singer and the Black Keys drummer are expecting another child together.

RELATED: Michelle Branch And The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Are Engaged

Branch took to Instagram to announce the big news on Sunday, Aug. 15.

“You know you’re pregnant when…,” she wrote, while posting a picture of some delicious looking scones.

“Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself,” she continued. “@officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream.”

RELATED: Michelle Branch Marries Longtime Partner Patrick Carney Of The Black Keys

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!”

The announcement comes after Branch revealed she suffered a miscarriage in December.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet,'” she wrote at the time.

“December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday,” she continued. “And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Mother—!)”

RELATED: Michelle Branch Reveals She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

Branch and Carney are already parents to 2-year-old son Rhys James.

Branch and ex-husband Teddy Landau also share daughter Owen Isabelle, 16.