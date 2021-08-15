Kristen Bell is revealing the tactics she uses to manage her anxiety and depression.

The “Frozen” star has spoken openly about her mental health journey in the past.

RELATED: Kristen Bell ‘Gets Busted’ By Dax Shepard After Leaving Used Toilet Paper On The Toilet Seat — See His Reaction

“It’s important to remember those feelings that you are having aren’t ‘your feelings,’ but rather ‘a feeling that is passing through you,'” said the actress during a new interview with CNBC.

Bell noted that she uses exercise, talking and giving herself a timeout when she notices her mental struggles starting to build.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Weighs In On How Often To Bathe Kids, ‘I Wait For The Stink’

“I don’t wait for those things to find me,” she continued. “I have a preoperative list to combat them because I know they’re coming.”

Speaking about how she teaches daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, about understanding their emotions, Bell said she asks them, “Do you want a solution to this problem you’re crying about, or do you just want to let this feeling pass through you?”

Quoting Eleanor Roosevelt, she added. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Interrupted By Their Kids In The Middle Of ‘Today’ Interview

“I just don’t consent anymore. I’m not embarrassed about any of the time I need to take to help myself, because that’s making me a better me.”