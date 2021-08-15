Click to share this via email

Stephen Colbert, Sara Bareilles and Idina Menzel are among the stars who are taking part in a new musical tribute to the Big Apple.

A host of Broadway performers teamed up to record a special cover of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” in honour of the city’s resiliency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video for the song sees the artists performing lines from the 1976 classic, while situated at New York City landmarks.

The video’s description explains, “The organization NYCNext, dedicated to building New York City into a more equitable place for all, is honouring the city with a special performance of Billy Joel’s classic, “New York State of Mind”.

Joel’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, also participates in the song, as do the New York Yankees.

The video comes as Broadway theatres finally reopen following months of closures during lockdown.