Lizzo is addressing haters who have cruelly criticized her since the release of her new music video for “Rumors”.

The Grammy-winner collaborated with Cardi B on the hot new track.

Despite the song’s success since its release on Aug. 13, Lizzo is revealing how she has been bombarded by hateful messages.

Taking to Instagram Live to speak out about the attacks, she began, “On the days I feel I should be the happiest…. I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.”

“People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look…”

Speaking directly to the body-shamers, she continued, “For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into… suck my p**** from behind. ‘Cause y’all mother****ers gonna be the ones that’s catching up.”

“I’m only going to focus on positive comments from here on out. I don’t have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fat phobia. I don’t have time for it. Anyways, I’m going to continue to be me. I’m going to be continue to be a bad bitch… “

On the subject of hatred against Black women, she added, “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again — especially us big Black girls. When we don’t fit into the box you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred on us. It’s not cool. I’m doing this s*** for the big Black women of the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes. I’m not going to do what y’all want me to do ever, so get used to it.”

The 33-year-old star also posted a tweet about self-love following the video.

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

Cardi B later took to Twitter to slam her collaborator’s haters.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she wrote. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”