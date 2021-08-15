Superman almost faced off against “The Suicide Squad”, director James Gunn has revealed.

The moviemaker admitted that “there was a time when I thought The Suicide Squad should fight Superman” during a new interview with Script Apart.

Rather than choosing the Man of Steel, Gunn opted instead to pit Starro against the gang of dangerous supervillains.

“He’s a character I love from the comics,” he explained. “I think he’s a perfect comic book character because he’s absolutely ludicrous but also very scary in his own way. What he does is scary.”

“He used to scare the crap out of me when I was a child, putting those facehuggers on Superman and Batman. So I thought he was one of the major, major DC villains that was probably never going to be put into another movie. And if they did, it’d have been a ‘black cloud’ version of Starro. Not a giant walking starfish, a kaiju that’s bright pink and cerulean blue, this ridiculously big, bright bad guy.”

Gunn also spoke about how Superman’s position in the DC Extended Universe impacted his final decision.

He added, “At the time, there were a lot of questions like, ‘Who is Superman in the DCEU? Is this movie outside the DCEU?’, and I just didn’t want to deal with it all that much.”