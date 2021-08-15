Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin crossed the boarder to pay a visit to Canada’s beautiful Niagara region this weekend.

Sprouse took to Instagram on  Sunday, Aug. 15 to share some snapshots from the fun trip.

The photos show the couple hanging out near the world famous Niagara Falls.

The pair also took a trip down to Niagara on the Lake, where they visited some vineyards in the area.

The 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old actor recently celebrated their two-year anniversary.

Palvin previously opened up about she met her boyfriend, telling W Magazine that he actually messaged her first.

“He slid into my DMs,” she told the mag. He agreed, adding, “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

