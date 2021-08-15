Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp is speaking out about his professional difficulties following his well-publicized spilt from ex-wife, Amber Heard.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 58-year-old old actor claimed that he’s being “boycotted” by Hollywood.

Depp’s new movie, “Minamata”, has yet to secure a U.S. release.

In the drama, Depp portrays photojournalist W Eugene Smith, who made his last photo essay about industrial mercury poisoning in the Japanese city of Minamata.

The “Black Mass” star blamed his difficulties on the “absurdity of media mathematics” after his 2016 split from Heard and the “surreal five years” that followed.

He told The Sunday Times, “Some films touch people and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything … for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

Depp also told the outlet that he was “moving towards” bringing things to light.

The Golden Globe winner was replaced in the “Fantastic Beasts” anthology last year.