Orlando Bloom sparked quite the reaction from fans with his latest social media post.

The actor, who was famously snapped naked while paddleboarding in Italy with his now-fiancée Katy Perry back in 2016, stripped off again to go for a dip.

Bloom shared an array of snaps as he went for a swim in a lake seemingly nude, captioning the post: “💦💦💦”

He showed off his muscular physique while standing up in the water in the first photo, before showing off his backstroke in a video and treating fans to the naked shot… just covering up his bare backside with the peach emoji.

Bloom had his clothing thrown over his shoulder and in front of him to cover him up a little in the daring pic, which was a wise decision considering there were numerous people on the other side of the lake.

The “Carnival Row” star didn’t tag his location, but he and Perry have been in multiple European countries this summer, including France, Turkey and the Czech Republic.