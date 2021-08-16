Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jason Momoa joked there’s certain bits of his acting career he’d rather pretend “never happened.”

The actor was chatting to host Wippa on the Australian radio show “Fitzy and Wippa”, when he was asked to recall a moment involving his biggest fans, E! reported.

Momoa said that would be his kids, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet: “They’re gonna see a lot things that Papa’s been doing,” referencing current films “Sweet Girl” and “Dune”.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Stars Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Share Reunion

However, he insisted, “The earlier things in my career, you can’t see that. But you can see the new things.”

Wippa then asked about “the feedback” Momoa had received from his kids regarding his role as Jason Ioane on “Baywatch” between 1999 and 2001.

RELATED: Jason Momoa On ‘Sweet Girl’ & Why He’ll Try His ‘Damnedest’ To Keep His Kids From Becoming Actors

“We don’t say the B-word here at home,” Momoa said. “We hide all of that, mate. It never happened, right?”

After the host insisted such a show should be “celebrated,” Momoa quipped, “We don’t talk about those words. B-word never happened.”

He added, “They’re not going to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ either, even though it’s fantastic.

“But you know, there’s stuff that you just… they can’t watch ‘Conan [the Barbarian’]. So right now, superheroes and on, we’re good.”

See more from the interview in the clip above.