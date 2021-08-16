Getting disinvited from Barack Obama’s birthday party was just what Larry David wanted.

Earlier this month, the former U.S. president celebrated his 60th birthday party, but due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, he was forced to downsize the big bash.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Shuts Down Barack Obama Birthday Party Reports: ‘I Didn’t F**king Go’

Among the famous faces cut from the guest list were numerous former staffers and loyal supporters, along with Global’s “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

While many were disappointed about being disinvited, according to the New York Times, “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David was actually “relieved.”

As the article explained, the writer and comedian was worried he would be asked to perform at the party, which had him anxious over coming up with a standup routine in just three days.

RELATED: Erykah Badu Apologizes For Being A ‘Terrible Guest’ At Obama Birthday Bash: ‘I Was So Inconsiderate’

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David told the Times. “When he told me I was 86ed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle.”

The original guest list for the birthday party featured over 500 people but was eventually cut down to around 200. Beyoncé, John Legend, and Alicia Keys were among those that attended.