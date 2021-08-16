Prince Harry didn’t take offence to Orlando Bloom’s portrayal of him in “The Prince”, according to series creator Gary Janetti.

Janetti was asked about the show, which satirizes the British Royal Family, during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

He said, according to the Mirror: “I don’t know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it… and he seemed to have a sense of humour about it.”

Bloom, who voices his real-life neighbour Harry in the series, has also spoken about the controversial part, previously saying in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “Initially, I was like, ‘Hmm, how do I feel about this?’ because I’m a British boy who’s actually very proud of my roots.

“I’ve always understood it as part of my heritage and background, and I’m not someone who wants to poke fun at anyone normally, but this was so clever, witty, and affectionately done.”

Bloom said that it was actually his other half Katy Perry who encouraged him to accept the role in the first place.

He shared, “Katy was like, ‘You’ve got to do this. This is genius.’”

Bloom added of Harry, “I hadn’t met him when I signed up to do it, and I subsequently met him and he’s such a nice guy and he’s got a great sense of humour. I hope he maintains his sense of humour through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal. We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another.”