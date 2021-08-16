Lorde is thanking her younger self.

The now-24-year-old told the Irish Times of whether she’s had any issues with body image as a young woman in the spotlight, “I sort of kicked that out the conversation.

“I was pretty intent about that. I didn’t want people to be talking about what my body looked like. I was a kid. And I really wasn’t ‘in’ my body. As a teenager, you kind of wear your body like an outfit that doesn’t fit yet.

“So it definitely was something I very specifically did not invite. I think it all worked out. How my body looks is not a big centre of curiosity now, which I think is in part because of the grounding I lay as a teenager. So yeah – I feel good about ‘baby’ me doing that for ‘future’ me.”

Lorde shared of keeping two feet on the ground despite her young age: “I had extremely healthy boundaries around it as a teenager.

“There were just things I wasn’t going to do if they weren’t comfortable for me to do. I wore the exact outfits I felt like wearing. I wore suits. I loved suits. I felt powerful in them. The fact that I sort of did it in a way that felt right for me – that meant I don’t look back and feel f****d up by it.”

Lorde also spoke about her return to the limelight with her new album Solar Power.

“This is a huge adjustment for me,” she shared. “All of a sudden people are touching me and looking at me. It’s their job to have me looking a certain way. This new focus on my physicality is always a big adjustment. It’s so strange to me.

“In my life at home, I could not be more invisible to people,” she went on. “And I’m at my most visible now…The first couple of weeks I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I need to be home.’”