Jennifer Hudson would love to star in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Hercules”.

Hudson is the latest celebrity to take part in WIRED’s video series “…Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions”, one of which was “Who is Jennifer Hudson playing in ‘Hercules’?”

The singer shared, “Y’all listen close. All my ‘Dreamgirls’ cast members — this is a fun fact — have been in Disney films.

“Anika (Noni Rose), Beyoncé, Jamie (Foxx), Eddie (Murphy) has done everything. Where’s my Disney role?”

“I was Calliope, the head muse, on a Disney cruise ship, so that means I’m ready for my part.”

She then sang from the 1997 classic: “We are the muses, goddesses of the arts and proclaimers of heroes… Who put the ‘glad’ in gladiator, Herc-u-les!”

Hudson continued, “That was me, Calliope. So I’m ready, just roll the camera. You ain’t even got to send a script, I don’t need the music. I’m ready to shoot. So I’ll just wait for your call, thank you.”

Hudson’s comments come after it was announced last year that Joe and Anthony Russo were producing the live-action “Hercules” remake.

Anthony previously told Collider: “I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it’s not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We’ve already done that with our Marvel films.

“We don’t do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We’re going to give you a different story. I think we’ll do something that’s in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table.”