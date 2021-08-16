Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez could use a lesson in social media.

On Sunday, the singer posted a video on TikTok of her eight-year-old sister Grace trolling her over her poor social media skills.

“You embarrass me,” Gracie says in the video, watching her sister try to use the app.

Selena then realizes she accidentally deleted the video, prompting Gracie to start giggling.

Next, Selena tries posting to Snapchat instead, telling her sister, “See, this is where it’s at,” only to mess up on using the app’s filters.

“Remember snap chat guys,” the singer wrote in the post’s caption.

Selena has posted a number of videos featuring her sister on TikTok.

In one recent video, Selena and Gracie lip-sync a re-enactment of a hilarious scene from “Full House”.