The Queen has the people of Haiti in her thoughts.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II sent a message of condolence to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry amid the tragic aftermath of a recent earthquake that has ravaged the country.

A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen to the Prime Minister of Haiti.https://t.co/F75vpyLElC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 16, 2021

‘I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake in Haiti,” the Queen said in the statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives, loved ones and homes, as well as the emergency services working in the recovery effort.”

As of Monday, the 7.2-magnitude quake has killed at least 1,297 people and caused untold damage, with anticipated tropical storms threatening to worsen the humanitarian crisis.