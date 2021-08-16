Click to share this via email

Eddie Vedder’s 17-year-old daughter Olivia is following in her father’s musical footsteps.

Featured on the upcoming film “Flag Day”‘s soundtrack, “My Father’s Daughter” is an emotional song, written by the Pearl Jam frontman and “Once” songwriter Glen Hansard and showcases Olivia’s vocals.

The tune is about that special bond between a father and daughter.

The official music video for the song dropped Monday and features footage from the Cannes Film Festival film, starring and directed by Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan Penn.

“After this flood of gorgeous songs from Cat Power, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder, we were just about to do a final mix on the film when Ed sent me Olivia singing ‘My Father’s Daughter’,” the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement. “It became just the perfect cherry on top of the sundae.”

“Flag Day” stars Sean, Dylan, Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, Hopper Jack Penn and Katheryn Winnick. The flick is set for a digital release on Aug. 20.