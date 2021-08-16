Click to share this via email

Wrapping production is all about having fun.

On Monday, Channing Tatum shared a video from the final day of shooting on “Lost City of D” in which he pranks co-star Sandra Bullock.

In the video, Tatum carries Bullock while jumping into a pool being used for a scene in the upcoming action-romance movie.

After taking the plunge Bullock laughs and gives Tatum a hug before they both call on the crew to join them.

“Lost City of D” stars Bullock as a romance novelist who gets swept up in a kidnapping plot in the jungle while on her book tour.

Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe also star in the film.