One of Bob Saget’s recent tweets is sparking some confusion.
The comedian posted:
Apologies to all the people I’ve blocked over the years. Just can only let positive stuff in. If I could block myself I would. And sending @carseatheadrest my very best.
— bob saget (@bobsaget) August 16, 2021
While the message seems completely random, there is a story behind Saget and his link to Car Seat Headrest.
When the group were still Will Toledo’s Bandcamp project back in 2010, he included a song called “The Ghost Of Bob Saget” on his album 4, which was released 11 years ago, Uproxx reported.
The title was a reference to Asscastle, a comic published by Toledo’s friend Cate Wurtz, which featured the ghost of Saget.
The track included the lyrics: “Last night, I was haunted by the ghost of Bob Saget/ He said, ‘You’re more or less than just a f****t’/ I put on a dress and followed him to heaven/ But first, I gave him a b***job outside the 7-Eleven.”
It seems like fans have been talking about the lyrics recently, and Saget was getting tagged in the tweets.
He then went on a blocking spree, which sparked a social media frenzy.
Toledo then responded to Saget’s tweet:
Bob, you were in a comic my friend @partydogge wrote a while ago! From there, it became a whole thing. https://t.co/nh7QlJb16v
— car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) August 16, 2021