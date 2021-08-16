Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

One of Bob Saget’s recent tweets is sparking some confusion.

The comedian posted:

Apologies to all the people I’ve blocked over the years. Just can only let positive stuff in. If I could block myself I would. And sending @carseatheadrest my very best. — bob saget (@bobsaget) August 16, 2021

While the message seems completely random, there is a story behind Saget and his link to Car Seat Headrest.

When the group were still Will Toledo’s Bandcamp project back in 2010, he included a song called “The Ghost Of Bob Saget” on his album 4, which was released 11 years ago, Uproxx reported.

RELATED: Bob Saget Sings Harry Styles And Calls His Wife Kelly Rizzo His ‘Princess Charming’

The title was a reference to Asscastle, a comic published by Toledo’s friend Cate Wurtz, which featured the ghost of Saget.

The track included the lyrics: “Last night, I was haunted by the ghost of Bob Saget/ He said, ‘You’re more or less than just a f****t’/ I put on a dress and followed him to heaven/ But first, I gave him a b***job outside the 7-Eleven.”

RELATED: Bob Saget Has Remained Close To Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Since ‘Full House’: ‘I Love Them So Much’

It seems like fans have been talking about the lyrics recently, and Saget was getting tagged in the tweets.

He then went on a blocking spree, which sparked a social media frenzy.

what is the context to this lmao — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) August 16, 2021

What the fuck is happening here? — Andrew Levine (@Levenitup) August 16, 2021

i need to know what happened between bob saget and car seat headrest pic.twitter.com/F5fXwNS1Sr — jamie (@jwdenvir) August 16, 2021

why does bob saget have to know about asscastle what is going on — Cate Wurtz™ (@partydogge) August 16, 2021

WHAT'S BOB SAGET DONE NOW?? — Muffinsfan666 (@Muffinsfan6666) August 15, 2021

Toledo then responded to Saget’s tweet: