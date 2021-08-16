One of Bob Saget’s recent tweets is sparking some confusion.

The comedian posted:

While the message seems completely random, there is a story behind Saget and his link to Car Seat Headrest.

When the group were still Will Toledo’s Bandcamp project back in 2010, he included a song called “The Ghost Of Bob Saget” on his album 4, which was released 11 years ago, Uproxx reported.

The title was a reference to Asscastle, a comic published by Toledo’s friend Cate Wurtz, which featured the ghost of Saget.

The track included the lyrics: “Last night, I was haunted by the ghost of Bob Saget/ He said, ‘You’re more or less than just a f****t’/ I put on a dress and followed him to heaven/ But first, I gave him a b***job outside the 7-Eleven.”

It seems like fans have been talking about the lyrics recently, and Saget was getting tagged in the tweets.

He then went on a blocking spree, which sparked a social media frenzy.

Toledo then responded to Saget’s tweet:

